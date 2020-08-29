BJP hits back at TRS, says Centre gave Warangal its due

Warangal: In a sharp retort, the BJP said that the TRS government which failed to develop Warangal was trying to shift the blame on to the Central government.



Refuting the remarks made by the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar earlier on Saturday, the BJP Warangal Urban District general secretary Kolanu Santhosh Reddy said that although Warangal has received heavy rains, the reason behind the flooding of the city was due to illegal structures on stormwater drains. "Several TRS leaders and their followers had encroached upon the nalas, thus leading to floods in the city," Reddy said.

The BJP never banked on petty politics as the TRS leaders claim. We are just trying to remind the responsibilities of the TRS government, Reddy said. "The BJP-led Central government included Warangal in flagship programmes such as Smart City mission, AMRUT and HRIDAY," he reminded.

He also said that whatever the development is taking place in the city is because of the Centre. The State did nothing for Warangal, he alleged demanding the TRS government to release a white paper on developmental activities taken up with Rs 300 crore per annum special development funds earmarked by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The State government which failed to acquire land for the Railway projects has no locus standing to criticise the Centre, Reddy said.

