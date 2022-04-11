BJP, TRS are against Phule's ideals, flays CPM

Hanumakonda: Both the Central and State governments have been bulldozing the rights of backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, CPM district secretariat member Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy said, paying tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 195th birth anniversary on Monday. "Following the path set by Phule is the real tribute to the great man," he said. He stated that the governments which were against social justice have no moral right to observe birth and death anniversaries of greats like Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Phule.

Reddy alleged that attacks against dalits and minorities have increased in the regime of the BJP which follows Manusmriti rather than Indian Constitution. He said that the governments failed to create jobs despite their promises. He urged people to join agitation against the BJP and the TRS which were throttling the voice of distressed sections.

Party district secretariat members T Uppalaiah, Godugu Venkat, district committee members Vankudoth Veeranna, Manda Sampath, Botla Chakrapani Kadaboina Lingaiah, Veeraswamy, Jampala Ramesh, K Babu and P Sambaiah were among others present.