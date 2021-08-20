BJP & TRS failed to tackle joblessness: Chada Venkat Reddy

Warangal: BJP at the Centre and the TRS-ruled State governments have totally failed to fulfill their election promises, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said.

Speaking at a meeting jointly organised by the AISF and AIYF here on Thursday, he said that neither the Centre nor the State had cared about tackling unemployment. "BJP promised to generate two crore jobs before it came to power, but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no effort to fulfill it.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is no different. He promised a job to each household in the State but conveniently forgot it," Reddy said. On the other hand, the Modi government is on a spree to sell out public sector units (PSUs) even though the move affects the employment of the public, and also reservations in appointments, he said.

Even though it had been 75 years since Independence, the successive governments failed to address the basic problems of the people, Reddy said. He said that it was time for the students and unemployed youth to exert pressure on the government by carrying out relentless agitations.

AISF former national President Takkalapalli Srinivas Rao said that the BJP was trying to saffronise education by introducing new education policy. "The TRS which came to power with the slogan of 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment), failed to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana people," Rao said.

AISF State president N Ashok Stalin, AIYF State president and secretary Syed Vali Ullah Khadri and Marupaka Anil Kumar who spoke on the occasion found fault with the State government for not filling the vacant posts.