BRS, BJP leaders clash during TV debate

Warangal: Chaos prevailed at a political debate organised by a vernacular television channel at the Kush Mahal in Fort Warangal on Monday.

There was an altercation between the BRS and BJP leaders when the Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao posed questions at the Warangal East sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender. During the debate, Narender claimed that the BRS Government spent Rs 4,100 crore for the development of Warangal East constituency.

There was a pandemonium when Pradeep Rao objected to the claims of Narender. Pradeep Rao also demanded the details of the funds spent for the development of Warangal East constituency. Narender said that the government was spending Rs 1,200 crore for the construction of a multi-level super-speciality hospital in Warangal. In a retort, the BJP leader said that the funds were procured by mortgaging the Warangal Central prison land to the Bank of Maharashtra for Rs 1,150 crore.

Later, speaking to media persons, Pradeep Rao alleged that the BRS leaders abused them besides physically attacking them. The BRS leaders have no answers to the questions raised by the Opposition, Pradeep Rao said.

Pradeep Rao said that BJP activist Merugu Uday had sustained severe injuries in the BRS workers’ attack. He demanded the police to book cases against the BRS leaders for attacking them.