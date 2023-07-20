Buddha Bhavan awe-inspiring: Vinay

Warangal: Buddha Bhavan has been serving as a huge resource for the unemployed youth, sportspersons and also as a school for the elderly, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Buddha Bhavan Reconstruction Committee meeting in Kumarpally, Hanumakonda, on Wednesday, he heaped praise on Communist leader B R Bhagavan Das who was instrumental in constructing Buddha Bhavan 75 years ago. Buddha Bhavan was known as a Bhajan Mandir in the early days. Later, it was renamed as Buddha Bhavan as it worked as a centre for enlightenment for the local youth.

Incidentally, Buddha Bhavan happened to be an inspiring place for the former minister Pranay Bhaskar and his younger brother Vinay Bhaskar. Against this backdrop, Vinay pursued the State Government and accorded sanction for the release of Rs 50 lakh for the reconstruction of Buddha Bhavan.

Vinay who discussed with the Buddha Bhavan development and reconstruction committees said that the proposed G+2 building will be a fitting tribute to several great people who enhanced the image of Buddha Bhavan over the years. “Buddha Bhavan will continue its good work for the welfare of the future generations,” Vinay said. The reconstruction is expected to begin in August, he added.

Buddha Bhavan Development Committee Dr B R Ambedkar, secretary Vangala Sudarshan, Buddha Bhavan Reconstruction Committee president B R Lenin, secretary Gokarapu Shyam Kumar, Ankesarapu Saraiah, Kunamalla Jithender, Gorre Ravinder, Y Sanjay Kumar and B Arunodaya were among others present.