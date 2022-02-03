Centre no match to Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod

Warangal: The Central government is no match to Telangana, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said, referring to the welfare programmes for the scheduled tribes.

Inaugurating the Gurukul Junior College for Boys at Narsampet on Thursday, she found fault with the BJP leaders for criticising the TRS leaders when questioned about the meager fund allocations to the tribal welfare.

"In the State Budget 2021-22, the Telangana Government allocated Rs 12,304 crore for the tribal welfare. It's much more than the Centre's allocation of Rs 8,400 crore in the 2022-23 Budget. It indicates the commitment of the Centre towards the scheduled tribes," Rathod said.

No other State has gurukul schools and colleges like Telangana, the minister said, referring to the boost given to education by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The State also has a sainik gurukul school to encourage ST children to opt for jobs in the Indian Army, she added.

The State has also set up BR Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scholarship to provide financial assistance up to Rs 20 lakh to the SC and ST students, the minister said. This apart, the government has resolved to impart education in English medium, Rathod said. Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi were among others present.