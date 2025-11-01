  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

CM interacts with rain-hit people in Warangal, Hanumakonda

CM interacts with rain-hit people in Warangal, Hanumakonda
x
Highlights

Hanumakonda: Afterconducting an aerial survey, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy interacted with flood victims in Warangal and Hanumakonda district on...

Hanumakonda: Afterconducting an aerial survey, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy interacted with flood victims in Warangal and Hanumakonda district on Friday.

He, along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar and Vem Narender Reddy toured Warangal and Hanumakonda districts to assess the flood situation and console the affected people.

HE visited flood-affected areas such as Sammayya Nagar and Pothana Nagar in Hanumakonda and Warangal cities.

The CM personally interacted with the flood-affected families and assured them that the government would extend full support by providing financial and material assistance to them.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick