CM interacts with rain-hit people in Warangal, Hanumakonda
Hanumakonda: Afterconducting an aerial survey, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy interacted with flood victims in Warangal and Hanumakonda district on Friday.
He, along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar and Vem Narender Reddy toured Warangal and Hanumakonda districts to assess the flood situation and console the affected people.
HE visited flood-affected areas such as Sammayya Nagar and Pothana Nagar in Hanumakonda and Warangal cities.
The CM personally interacted with the flood-affected families and assured them that the government would extend full support by providing financial and material assistance to them.
