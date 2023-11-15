Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali

Warangal: “The Congress and the Telugu Desam did nothing for the Muslims,” Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali said. Speaking at a meeting organised by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Ali claimed that the KCR Government has been working for the welfare of the minorities. “The BRS Government established residential schools for the welfare of the poor Muslims, and it was also implementing the Shadi Mubarak scheme,” Ali said.

Referring to the allegations of nexus between the BRS and the BJP, Ali played it down, stating it as baseless. “The BRS Government, if re-elected, will implement an exclusive plan for the minorities with an estimated cost of Rs 5,000,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who is seeking re-election from Warangal West constituency, said that he always vows to Muslim fraternity who kept supporting him right through his political career. “I have equal respect towards all religions. The Opposition is trying to tarnish my image by spreading lies,” Vinay said.

Ali and Vinay invited nearly 300 people who joined the BRS by offering party scarves to them. Telangana Khadi Board chairman Maulana Yousuf Zaheed, Md Kuddus and Warangal West constituency in-charge T Janardhan Goud were among others present.