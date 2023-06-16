Congress sees in NRI Jhansi real challenger to Errabelli ?

Warangal: It appears that the Congress has finally found a formidable candidate to field against Errabelli Dayakar Rao from Palakurthi constituency. Palakurthi is known as a bastion for Errabelli. He won thrice from Palakurthi after he had to abandon Wardhannapet after the delimitation in 2008 as that constituency was reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Congress fielded former DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy in the 2018 elections to the Assembly from Palakurthi; however, he was no match to a seasoned politician like Errabelli. With Janga Raghava Reddy inclined to contest Warangal West seat, the Congress has been on a hunt for a strong candidate who could defeat Errabelli.

Against this backdrop, the name of noted NRI Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy has been making rounds. Jhansi’s husband Rajender Reddy hails from Cherlapalem village under Thorrur mandal. Although the couple settled in California (US), they have been familiar in Palakurthi constituency with their philanthropic work. They established a 3-bed hospital in Thorrur mandal to cater to the health needs of the poor, a few years ago. The couple also has plans to establish an old-age home at Gurthur where they have farmland.

Moreover, Jhansi is the founder of Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA), aimed at creating opportunities for women and thereby achieving their dreams without the fear of any barriers. It’s said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had pursued Jhansi and Rajender Reddy during his US tour and invited them to join the Congress.

If the grand entry Jhansi got in Palakurthi constituency on Thursday was any indication, she will be the Congress’ candidate in all possibility in the next elections. The Congress cadres who followed in a huge convoy raised slogans in favour of Jhansi as their candidate. The Congress cadres opine that Jhansi’s entry into politics is likely to polarise Reddy voters.

Speaking to the media, Jhansi said, “I am here to stay and help my people. We need to develop education and health infrastructure besides providing employment opportunities.” Responding to her political entry, Jhansi said that it will be revealed in a few days.

“It’s no easy task to face the six-time MLA Errabelli; however, Jhansi seems to be a strong candidate,” a senior Congress leader told The Hans India.