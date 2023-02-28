Congress to provide relief to rain-hit farmers

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has come down heavily on Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, accusing him of looting the resources of the State. Resuming his Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra at Pulugilla village on Monday, he said that the local MLA is more interested in amassing assets rather than taking care of people in his constituency. "Parkal didn't witness any development in the last few years. Whatever development took place in the region was due to Konda Surekha," Revanth said.





"I am ready to prove the development took place in the Congress regime. If MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao has guts he should come for a debate at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda," he said. The Congress constructed Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Nettempadu, Kalvakurthy projects, he said. The BRS leaders plundered the assets of the State in the last nine years, he alleged.





Revanth asked why the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not consoled the family members of Dr Dharawath Preethi who died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.



