Dalit Bandhu changed lives of beneficiaries: Collector Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan said that the Dalit Bhandu scheme introduced by the State government has changed the status of Dalits who once were labourers and workers.

Karnan along with Peddapally District Collector Muzammil Khan inaugurated Madras Premium Coffee Shop set up at Markandeya Kalani NTPC Bus Stop in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district by a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary Dara Srujana of Shalapalli Indiranagar of Hujurabad Constituency On Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan said that the Chief Minister KCR designed Dalibandhu scheme with the determination to make the Dalits financially capable and make them industrialists. Dara Srujana, who had benefited from this scheme in the past, first started one Madras Premium Coffee shop and due to the amazing profits from the shop, she also set up another shop and provided employment to two others, he said. Karnan said that Srujana has set an example on how Dalit Bhandhu scheme helping to make Dalits as entrepreneurs. Srujana’s husband Srinivas, a MBA graduate, said that Dalit Bandhu has economically strengthened the lives of those who earn a meagre income. SC Corporation ED Nagarjuna, Nehru Youth Centre coordinator Rambabu, Srujana’s family members and others participated in this programme