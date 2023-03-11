Decks cleared for Warangal Collectorate

Finally, all the hurdles that delayed the construction of Integrated District Collectorate Complex have been cleared. It's a huge sigh of relief for the Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, who has been lobbying vehemently for the sanction of Warangal Collectorate. Notwithstanding the government's decision to construct Integrated Collectorate Complexes in all district headquarters to bring all citizen services under one roof in 2016, Warangal is one of those districts still functioning from the makeshift or rented premises. A majority of the Warangal's district departments have been operating from Hanumakonda.





Against this backdrop, the government earmarked 6.6 acres belonging to the defunct Azam Jahi Mills on December 12, 2021. According to Nannapuneni Narender, Ajam Jahi Mills has 30 acres; of which the government allotted 2.32 acres to the textile park. "The Supreme Court ordered the government to allocate plots to 318 former employees of the Azam Jahi Mills in the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) developed layout – Maa City near Madipalli. It made way for the allotment of 27 acres for the Warangal Integrated Collectorate Complex. The government had issued a GO in this regard on Thursday (March 9)," Nannapuneni Narender said.





It's going to be a huge boon for the economically weaker sections who reside around Azam Jahi Mills. The area will be developed automatically with the construction of the Collectorate, the MLA said. He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for clearing hurdles for the construction of the Collectorate. He met the CM on Friday to express his gratitude.





He also thanked the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and the former employees of the Azam Jahi Mills for their support in the allocation of land for the Collectorate.











