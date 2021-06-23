Devadula 'lift' for Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar

Warangal: By dedicating Devadula irrigation project waters exclusively for erstwhile Warangal district, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proved his commitment for the development of the region, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, a day after CM's Warangal visit, he said that all the tail-end villages will also get irrigation facilities with the water lifted through the Devadula project from Godavari river. The CM also expressed his readiness to sanction Rs 100 crore immediately to take up the necessary works, he added.

"All the MLAs cooperated in ensuring proper treatment facilities in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) at a time private hospital were fleecing the coronavirus patients," Errabelli said. He said that KCR, during his visit to Warangal on May 21, immediately responded to their request to establish a multi super-speciality hospital on central jail land.

Errabelli said that a plan is being prepared to construct a multi super-speciality hospital with a plinth area of 3.50 lakh sq ft and to develop 200 acres (from Kakatiya Medical College to MGMH, including) as a healthcare hub with an outlay of nearly Rs 2,500 crore. The hospital would be on par with the best in Canada, and it is likely to be the biggest in India, he added. The CM also sanctioned a dental college, he added. Referring to the renaming of Urban and Rural districts, Errabelli said that both of them will be equiproportional in development. A plan is also on the anvil to develop police headquarters spread in 30 acres, the Minister said. Training guns on the BJP-led Central Government, the Minister said that it had fulfilled none of its promises made to Telangana. "BJP is a bogus party and its leaders have achieved nothing including Railway coach factory etc. Although people turned it down in the recent elections including polls to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, the BJP is yet to learn lessons," Errabelli said. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah were among others present.

Later, the minister who inspected the ongoing works of Integrate Collectorate Complex in Jangaon said that due to KCR's efforts the drought prone Jangaon region was turned into a haven for agriculture. He said that the Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the Collectorate complex before the end of June.