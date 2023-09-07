Dhan Pal seeks to BJP ticket as Nizamabad urban candidate

Nizamabad: A large convoy of BJP workers, corporators, mandal presidents and senior leaders from Nizamabad city left for the BJP state office in a large convoy. State working group member Dhan Pal Suryanarayana applied for the Nizamabad Assembly constituency. Many service programmes are known to all the people of Nizambad city by the latter.

People all over the state keep watching DhanPal’s service programs from time to time on social media platforms. On the instruction of the State president Kishan Reddy in the State office, DhanPal applied without speaking in front of the media and went back with the activists.

District Vice Presidents NagollaLakshminarayana, Assembly Convener Panch Reddy Lingam, Corporators Sukka Madhu Master, Shankar Bantu,RamuMeeseva, Srinivas Panch Reddy,Pravalika, Sridhar,Boorgula Indira Vinod Illandula Prabhakar Morcha Presidents Shiv Prasad Kaiser Leaders Bussapur Shankar Gaddam Raju Putta Virender Roshan Lal Bora Gangoni Gangadhar Sir Punch GangannaDontula Ravi Kumar Sheela Srinivas Jaspal Singh Bhupathi Kota VenuBaddankishan Ranjith A large number of leaders and activists participated.