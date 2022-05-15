DJ Tillu fames open shopping mall

Warangal: DJ Tillu movie stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty inaugurated the Anantula Kedari Family Shopping Mall here on Saturday. People in large numbers who gathered at the shopping mall jostled with each other to have a glimpse of the stars.

They also vied with each other to get a selfie with the hero and heroines. Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy were among others who greeted the management on the occasion. The shopping mall management said that they were offering a wide range of clothes especially for the women with special offer sales.