Don't lose hope: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: 'Don't lose hope' was the call from Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The Minister, who held a video conference with the Covid-19 victims, people's representatives and officials of the Palakurthy constituency on Saturday, said that the State government was doing its best to bail out the people from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even though the State was going all out to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Centre wasn't providing its support," he alleged. He urged the people contracted Covid-19 not to panic as the disease is very much treatable. It's high time that people take care of themselves falling prey to the coronavirus, he said. He also urged the people to wear masks, besides maintaining physical distance so as to curb the spread of virus. Stating that the government had set up beds with oxygen facilities in government hospitals in Palakurthy town, he said that a new facility will also come up at Kodakandla town.

In another related development, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that a 24-hour control room has been set up at district headquarters, and people suffering from Covid-19 can avail the expertise of doctors. The people can avail the services by calling mobile number 79939 69104. Those, who are in home isolation, can call 79951 18405 to avail telemedicine facility between 10 am and 8 pm. The patients can also avail video consultation by calling mobile number 93924 69344.