Eight-year-old dies in Warangal after chocolate stuck in his throat

The tragic incident took place in Pinnavari street of Warangal town where an eight years boy dies after a chocolate stuck in his throat. According to the information, Kangahan Singh, a native of Rajasthan, migrated to Warangal 20 years ago. He runs an electrical shop in JPN Road and resides in Punjab National Bank Line with his wife Geetha, three sons and a daughter. Kangahan recently went to Australia on business and brought chocolates from there for the children.



Kangahan's second son, eight-year-old Sandeep is studying in Class II at Sarada Public School in Pinnavari Street. His brother and sister are also students of this school. Kangahan Singh's mother gave chocolates to the children before going to school on a bike. Sandeep went to the classroom on the first floor of the school with the chocolate in his mouth and fainted after a while.



When the school management gave information, Kangahan Singh immediately came and took him to MGM Hospital. Doctors found chocolate stuck in Sandeep's throat and died of suffocation while being treated. Sandeep's last rites were performed on Saturday evening. The boy's family was deeply saddened by this incident.