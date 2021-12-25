  • Menu
Errabelli Dayakar Rao tests Covid-19 positive

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has been tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has been tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

The Minister has asked all those people who have come in contact with him in the last three to four days to get themselves tested.

He is currently under isolation at his residence after he tested positive in the rapid antigen test on Saturday evening.

Errabelli said that he has been in Delhi along with other Ministers to get a written assurance from the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to purchase paddy from Telangana.

Errabelli said that he contracted coronavirus during his stay in Delhi.

He demanded the Centre to purchase the entire paddy from Telangana. He urged the people to contact his office staff if they have any problem.

