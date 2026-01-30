Mrunal Thakur channels Korean-inspired chic

Mrunal Thakur was recently spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to promote her upcoming Hindi film Do Deewane Sheher Mein, in which she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress, who continues to impress with her versatile film choices, also caught attention for her effortlessly stylish appearance during the promotional outing.

Known for her elegant yet experimental fashion sense, Mrunal embraced a Korean-style preppy look that felt both modern and refreshing. She was seen wearing a pleated mini skirt paired with a crisp white top and a well-fitted jacket, creating a neat and polished silhouette. The outfit struck a fine balance between youthful charm and contemporary sophistication. Soft pastel tones added to the visual appeal, while ankle boots completed the ensemble, giving it a trendy edge.

Keeping the focus on clean styling, Mrunal opted for minimal makeup and naturally styled hair, which enhanced the overall fresh and breezy vibe. The look clearly reflected the growing influence of Korean fashion trends, especially among younger audiences, and suited the actress’s persona perfectly.

On the work front, Do Deewane Sheher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20. The songs released so far have received a positive response, with audiences appreciating their smooth melodies and catchy appeal. As promotions pick up pace, expectations are steadily building around the film, with Mrunal’s stylish appearances adding to the buzz surrounding the romantic drama.