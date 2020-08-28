Errabelli Dayakar Rao wants permanent solution to floods in Warangal

• While entire paddy crops in some villages are completely damaged, at some places lakes are breached, roads are completely damaged cutting-off the villages from the rest of the world

• He asks the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate relief to the affected people

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and discussed the flood situation in Warangal. During the meeting, the Minister discussed finding a permanent solution for flooding in urban areas and to access the damage caused in two districts (Rural & Urban). He asked the Chief Secretary to ponder over providing immediate relief to the affected people following heavy downpour for a fortnight starting from August 12.



One of the reasons for flooding of several areas in Warangal City, he found out after speaking to locals was the encroachment of nalas, while in Mulugu and Bhupalpally, floods were caused due to overflowing Godavari river and linked water system.

At some places the lakes breached, roads were completely damaged causing entire villages to cut-off. On the other hand, the entire paddy crops in some villages were completely damaged affecting the lives of farmers. He requested the Chief Secretary to review all the reports being produced by the Warangal officials and ensure compensation is reached the eligible.