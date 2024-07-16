Farmers ask FOR 10-acre rider with Rythu Bharosa

Warangal: Notwithstanding the varied opinions expressed over the eligibility criteria for availing Rythu Bharosa financial assistance, a majority of farmers urged the government to a limit of 10 acres. The farmers and other stakeholders who attended the meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee on a mission to fix the guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme at the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Monday, have also raised some pertinent issues related to farming.

The State Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka ,Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy interacted with the farmers while taking their opinions.

Chirra Kumaraswamy, a farmer from Deekshakunta village under Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district, sought the government to provide Rythu Bharosa up to 10 acres, besides extending the benefit to the tenant farmers. Village committees should be formed to check the veracity of the tenant farmers, he added.

Ramadevi, Gunturpally under Hasanparthy mandal in Hanumakonda district, said, “RythuBharosa should be provided to farmers who genuinely cultivate, irrespective of farmland they own.

A rider on the extent of land for availing the scheme discourages the landlords and they leave their land uncultivated. In case of no rider on the extent of land, it’s a win-win proposition for the landlord and tenant farmers if they agree to share the RythuBharosa.” She also sought the government to encourage the cultivation of other crops by providing subsidies.

Venkateshwarlu K of Gudur village in Mahabubabad district opined that the government should not provide RythuBharosa to those who have five acres of land. Further, he added that the assistance should be provided only to those genuinely cultivate.

Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, MPs Balaram Naik, K Kavya, Whip Ramachandru Naik, MLAs NainiRajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, K R Nagaraju, M Yashaswini, Murali Naik, Gandra Satyanarayana, Donthi Madhava Reddy, K Srihari, MLC BaswarajSaraiah, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors Satya Sarada Devi and P Pravinya were among others present.