Garbage crisis grips Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a city with a population of approximately 5 lakhs, the sole dumping yard in Karimnagar has become a looming crisis, raising concerns among residents as heaps of unattended waste continue to grow.

Although it has been decided to completely reduce the waste through purification, the relevant agency has gone missing. As the fixed machines are rendered useless, biomining does not seem to be completed now.

The mounting garbage not only poses environmental hazards but also engulfs the surrounding areas with smoke, causing distress to residents. The dumping yard located at Kothi Rampur, Ramagundam Bypass Road under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, has surpassed dangerous levels, with garbage stacking up daily.

As the main entrance was filled to capacity, the overflow necessitated dumping near the Manair river, subjecting nearby residents to months of suffering from the smoke and fire hazards.

Garbage is collected from across the city and taken directly to the dumping yard. Except for the items that are sold in dry waste, the rest is brought in here. It seems that after segregation, the waste collected is about 110 tons per day.

Despite promises of cleaning the dumping yard, the current situation indicates no imminent resolution, prompting the need for alternative locations. The problem has not only encroached upon shops and houses but has also ignited concerns among the residents, who are calling for a permanent solution from the new government.

Municipal Commissioner Niwas assured that the dumping situation would be brought to the attention of the Collector, recognizing the urgency of the matter.

The dumping yard has been on fire for four months. As a result, smoke is affecting residents in Alugunoor, Hyderabad Road, - Sadashivapalli, Kattarampur, Alakapuri Colony, Housing Board Colony, Manakondur Road, Kothirampur, Pochamma Wada and Kaman areas. If there is more fire, water is sprinkled by fire engine, tankers, DRF and jetting machine. The surrounding areas are getting infected with smoke and diseases.

Bio-mining, initiated less than 18 months ago with a budget of R.16 crores by the Smart City Corporation, has faced setbacks. Conflicting reports indicate treatment of 91,000 metric tons according to Smart City Consultancy, while only 62,000 metric tons are verified. Moreover, the biomining process has come to a halt since May last year, and the machinery, once paid Rs 2 crores for purification efforts, lies rusted and unused.

The one-year deadline to clean the dumping yard has lapsed, and the city is left grappling with the consequences of a halted biomining process, manifesting as vast piles of untreated garbage. The Autonagar dumping yard remains a source of concern, with residents fearing the unpredictable release of smoke.