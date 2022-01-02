GO 317 puts TRS leaders in tight spot

Warangal: The GO 317 has created for the TRS netas than the government employees who will be troubled due to ongoing transfers. The None of the TRS leaders are able to solve problems of employees who approach them seeking help and the doing something by using their influence and power to get them rid of the present undesirable issue associated with transfers.

The Hans India had spoken to a cross section of people especially employee's families. It's apparent more than 80 per cent of them had a long tale of woes explaining the fallout of GO 317. The employees who were expecting posting in their native districts found themselves in a tight spot with the GO giving absolute preference to the seniority dismissing nativity.

In a nutshell, neither the district nor the zonal cadre employees are happy with the allocation of employees as they have to go far flung places, leaving their native places. "Apparently, the new system gives senior employees a chance to settle in urban areas thus forcing all the others to go to rural areas. This will not end here. From here and onwards we will be seen as local in the new posting district or zone for the rest of our service," lamented D Ramana Reddy, who was allotted Kaleshwaram Zone though he belongs to Bhadradri Zone, according to the new zonal system.

Another zonal employee, C Prasad who belongs to Mahbubabad (Bhadradri Zone) has been allotted to Basar Zone, said, "I have learnt that I will never come back to my native place or zone. It's difficult to settle at least 300 kms away from my native place. I have to look after my parents who live in the village and the academics of my children. The situation is totally different from what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had assured that allocation of employees will be done on the basis of nativity."

On the other hand, the TRS leaders appeared to be in a piquant situation with quite a few employees approaching them every day for change of zone or district or for a better posting place. Apparently, the ministers, MLAs and other TRS people representatives have no answer to them as the allocation of employees is being done in accordance with the guidelines of the government.

With the Opposition parties, especially the BJP, supporting the cause of the employees, the TRS leaders appear to be jittery over the situation as the GO 317 is to affect a large number of employees, their families and dependants. The discrepancies in the seniority lists of employees and ambiguity in the GO have also compounded the issue.

"With the elections slated for the next year, the growing discontentedness among the employees is something disturbing. We are helpless even to take up some genuine issues for the redressal. On the other hand, the BJP is trying to cash in on the employee allocation issue. The leadership would have reviewed the situation instead of giving opportunity to the Opposition," a TRS MLA said, on condition of anonymity, recalling the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's disconnect with the employees had cost his party power in 2004.