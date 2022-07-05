Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation focuses on tackling flood situation

Warangal: With the southwest monsoon yet to show its fury this season, although it's a bit too late the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) appears to be in a mission mode to tackle the possible flood situation in the city. Over the decades, the city is prone to flooding whenever it rains even moderately.

The mid-August 2020 cloudburst is still afresh in the memory of the denizens. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who inspected the city, then directed the authorities to remove the illegal structures that have come up occupying storm-water drains. Then the GWMC took up demolition drive of illegal structures along the four major nalahs in Warangal. Even after two year, the exercise to clear the encroachments is on. In a meeting with the officials here on Monday, Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya directed them to identify the obstructions on storm-water drains as early as possible. The GWMC has already formed four special teams for the exercise. Each team will consist of officials from revenue, irrigation, land survey, police and town planning wings. The teams will be led by assistant city planners.

The Commissioner said that these teams will inspect Naim Nagar, Bhadrakali, Sakarasikunta, Bondivagu, Chinna Waddepally and Katta Mallanna drain-water storms and affected areas, and submit a detailed report to the District-Level Task Force Committee.

Warangal Additional Collector Hari Singh told the officials to maintain transparency in identifying the illegal structures that were choking the free flow of the drain-water storms. He also directed the officials to identify the colonies that are prone to flooding. City planner Venkanna, Hanumakonda RDO Vasu Chandra, deputy commissioner Srinivas Reddy and officials of other departments were present.