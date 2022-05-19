Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation plans to upgrade bus stations

Warangal: A plan is on the anvil to develop both the Warangal and Hanumakonda bus stations that needed a makeover for the convenience of the travelers. This was revealed by the mayor Gundu Sudharani at the general body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Thursday. According to an estimate, the administration needs Rs 105 crore to turn the existing bus stations - Warangal and Hanumakonda – into smart bus stations. Due to its better credit rating, the urban local body (ULB) is eligible to avail a loan of Rs 90 crore.

The Mayor said, "A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared by the officials after we got a go-ahead from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. This apart, we also have plans to turn 162 bus stops in the Greater Warangal region into smart bus shelters. These bus stops will have all modern amenities including WiFi facility." It's learnt that the ULB has roped in a private Ad agency for the makeover of bus stops. She said that a DPR that costs GWMC Rs 350 crore is ready to ensure drinking water supply daily in the city. The GWMC had already identified and plugged as many as 2,500 leakages in the pipeline. Another 1,500 leakages are to be plugged, she added.

Referring to the developmental works carried by the ULB, the Mayor said that they have taken up 993 works with an outlay of Rs 396 crore in the last one year. She said that the officials are focused on Pattana Pragathi scheduled to start from June 3.

Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya, deputy mayor Shamim Rizwana Masood and Corporators were among others present.