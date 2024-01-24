GWMC cracks whip on illegal structures

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) cracked the whip on illegal constructions in the city. To start with, the GWMC demolished Varnam Shopping Mall in Warangal Chowrastha on Tuesday.

Municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha said that they have found many builders have infringed rules. “The stilt and cellar areas are strictly for parking, and they cannot be used for other purposes,” he said.

Referring to the Varnam Shopping Mall, he said that its management had infringed rules in constructing the building. “Even though the GWMC had sent several notices, the Varnam management ignored them, hence we removed the encroached part of construction,” the commissioner said. “The staff has also removed several ramps between Warangal Chowrastha and Pochmma Maidan,” he said.

“The GWMC identified several illegal constructions in Madikonda, Hanumakonda, Kasibugga, Nakkalagutta and KUC Cross road. These constructions will also be razed if the owners fail to set them right in a week,” Shaik Rizwan Basha said.

The commissioner said that they had written a letter to the TS NPDCL to remove the power connection to the building. GWMC staff, DRF teams and police personnel were present.