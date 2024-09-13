GWMC set to witness development

Warangal: “The State government is focused on developing the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC),” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

The MLA who along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani participated in several developmental programmes at Shayampet on Thursday said that the Shayampet Division would be beautified by installing central lighting and taking up other works. He urged the people to cooperate with the administration by removing encroachments on drains voluntarily.

Naini said that they have earmarked Rs 2.5 crore for the development of the Shayampet Division. Funds will be pooled from GWMC (Rs 50 lakh), Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Rs 1 crore), Constituency Development funds (Rs 50 lakh) and MLA Funds (Rs 50 lakh). Later, the MLA distributed the Chief Minister Relief Fund

Local Corporator Mamindla Raju, GWMC Floor Leader Thota Venkateshwarlu, SC Praveen Chandra, DE Santhosh Babu and former KUDA director Sivashankar Shyam Kumar were among others present.