Hanamkonda: Dalit Bandhu is a bait says MRPS

Hanamkonda: Dalit Bandhu scheme is a bait to hoodwink the Dalits, MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga said. Speaking at a meeting that focused on comprehensive development of the SCs here on Monday, he said that the TRS government, which failed to fulfill its promises made to Dalits, has suddenly come up with the Dalit Bandhu.

"It's nothing but to deceive Dalits one more time in the name of the proposed scheme. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao needs to answer why he had not initiated any measures for the upliftment of the distressed sections," Manda Krishna pointed out.

He said that all the love towards the Dalits is to gain their support in the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly by-poll. "KCR failed to keep his promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana.

KCR also promised to provide three acres to each Dalit family, but he didn't do that in last seven years," Manda Krishna said. He dared the Chief Minister to implement the Dalit Bandhu to all the Dalits in the State before the election notification to Huzurabad by-poll. The Bahujan will teach a lesson to KCR if he fails to do so, he added.

There are several people in the State who fought gallantly for the separate Telangana, but KCR gives posts to leaders like Padi Kaushik Reddy who recently joined the TRS, he said, stating that only people of upper classes were the beneficiaries after the separate State formation.

Stating that Dalits were not given prominence in the KCR government, he appealed to Dalits not to fall prey to the guiles of TRS chief. "Right from the beginning, KCR deceived Dalits.

Now, he has come up with another ploy to garner the support of Dalits. Dalit Bandhu should be given to all the Dalits in the State, if KCR has commitment," senior Congress leader and Mala Mahanadu State president Addanki Dayakar said.

"Though I am Dalit, I have always fought for the distressed sections irrespective of their social status," he added.