Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize

Warangal: The Hans India Warangal Staff Photographer G Shyam Kumar bagged the State First Prize in the photo competition organised by the Telangana Photo Journalists Association, and Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, for the year 2022. The photo competitions were conducted as part of World Photography Day, August 19. Bandige Gopi of Namasthe Telangana and Rajesh Reddy of Sakshi won the second and third prizes respectively.

The other Warangal photojournalists who won the consolation prizes are Ramesh of Mana Telangana, Venkanna and Prathap of Namasthe Telangana, and Mohan of Eenadu (Jangaon).

The award winning photograph which Shyam captured shows that two policemen were guiding a woman with her newborn to safety when the roads were overflowing with rainwater near Mulugu Road Junction in Warangal on August 1, 2022. Health Minister T Harish Rao is slated to distribute the prizes to the winners at Ravindra Bharati at 4 pm on Sunday (August 20).