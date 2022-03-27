Hanumakonda: Cops go on rampage

Hanumakonda: Tension prevailed for some time when the ABVP activists tried to lay siege to the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of fee reimbursement.

The police and the students jostled with each other. However, the police brought the situation under control by overpowering the activists. ABVP national secretariat member Ambala Kiran and Hanumakonda district convener Shivaji who led the protest found fault with the police for manhandling the students ruthlessly.

Earlier, the leaders criticised the State government for ignoring the issues faced by the students. The leaders demanded the government to release pending fee reimbursement and scholarships that amount to nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

"With the government sitting on funds, poor students have been facing immense problems," they said. They also demanded the government improve the facilities in hostels.

Reacting to the chaos at the protest, BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy demanded the government to take stern action against the Subedari inspector and other cops for beating up the students.

"It's unfortunate that police reacted to such a heinous level when the students were staging a protest peacefully," Reddy said. The police have been working at the behest of the government in throttling the voice of the opposition.

He demanded the government to withdraw the cases foisted against the students, besides providing medical care to the injured students.