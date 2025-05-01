Hold talks with Naxals, Seethakka urges Centre

Mulugu: The Centre needs to reconcile and stop the Operation Kagar, aimed at eliminating naxals and dismantling the political ideology of Maoism in Central India, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Women, Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said.

On Wednesday, representatives of various Adivasi organisations met the minister in Mulugu and sought her intervention to suspend the Operation Kagar in Karregutta hillocks spread across the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Seethakka urged the Centre to stop Operation Kagar and hold peace talks with the banned outfit CPI-Maoists. “The Centre needs to respect the special rights in tribal areas under Schedule 5 of the Constitution. The presence of hundreds of security personnel in the hillocks panicked the aboriginals, affecting their routine life,” Seethakka said.,

Adivasis who eke out a living by collecting minor forest produce have been confined to their huts to avoid themselves in the crossfire for the last days or so. Adivasis who earn a few rupees by collecting tendu leaves, confined to their habitations, fearing a threat to their lives. Tendu leaves, a non-timber forest product, are used in wrapping bidis, the minister said. Earlier, Adivasi organisations took out a rally resenting Operation Kagar.