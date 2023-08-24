It will be KCR vs Kamareddy Bidda, says Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Wednesday claimed that he would register a historic victory from the Kamareddy constituency against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the next Assembly elections.

Shabbir Ali was accorded a grand welcome on his first visit to Kamareddy after CM KCR announced his candidature from the constituency. Hundreds of villagers and prominent Congress leaders from the district met him and expressed their support. Various caste groups from Janagama village of Bibipet mandal and Domakonda mandal centre, as well as Mudiraj Sangham leaders from Palvancha mandal centre, expressed their support. They said that they would support Shabbir Ali in defeating KCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said CM KCR’s decision to contest from both Kamareddy and Gajwel gave people a chance to make him lose twice. “KCR let down the people of Telangana during two terms. He didn’t keep his election promises and took advantage of different groups. So, he deserves not just one defeat, but two defeats and embarrassment. Luckily, KCR himself created this opportunity by letting people reject him in Gajwel and Kamareddy,” he stated.

Shabbir Ali said that KCR should apologize to Kamareddy’s people for neglecting them over the past decade. He pointed out that under the Dalit Bandu scheme, all families in KCR’s native Chintamadaka were given Rs. 10 lakh assistance. Similarly, he said KCR should not enter Kamareddy before giving Rs. 10 lakh assistance to families in Konapur village of Bibipet mandal, which he claims to be his parent’s native village.

Shabbir Ali expressed disappointment that the Mudiraj community was overlooked by KCR.

He said many BRS MLAs were not in a position to enter villages due to their non-performance. Many BRS MLAs had not performed well and had received tickets because no other strong candidate wanted to take the risk of contesting on a BRS ticket.

Shabbir Ali said it would not be easy for KCR to defeat a ‘Kamareddy Bidda’ (son of Kamareddy) in his own ‘Adda’. “I was born and brought up in Kamareddy. The people of Kamareddy elected me as MLA in 1989 and 2004 and both times I became a minister.

“Unlike KCR, I’m not a nomad who ventures into new areas in search of green pastures. I stayed with my people even after losing the elections. I did not change my constituency or ever thought of doing so. Because the people of Kamareddy do not ignore their own people. KCR will learn about this in the coming elections,” he said.