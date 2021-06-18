Warangal: Imagine a spectacular 24-storey skyscraper multi super-speciality hospital with provision to land air ambulance choppers at the heart of Warangal city that hitherto housed an impregnable prison. Yes, a high rise structure that could easily be the best hospital in Telangana State with no less 2,000 beds is on the anvil in Warangal. It's bigger than the twin towers of the iconic Command and Control Centre coming up in Hyderabad.



In a fast-paced turn of events spanning exactly a month, it's all happening here in Warangal since the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit on May 21. The CM who inspected the Warangal Central Prison then announced construction of a multi super-speciality hospital by shifting it to some other location. Within days, June 1 to be precise, the Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi was seen supervising the shifting of the first batch of jail inmates.

All that shifting was completed by June 11 and the land papers were handed over to the Medical and Health Department. Couple of days later, there were only heaps of rubble in place of jail land with the authorities taking down all the structures. Coinciding, the CM also fixed June 21 to lay the foundation stone for the multi-storied building. This far, the urgency shown by the government is indeed bewildering.

The model chosen for the multi-storied hospital was Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre in Canada. The hospital will have cross-ventilation for free flow of air and light. More importantly, the skyscraper is to have a helipad facility on its terrace to ferry the patients in need of emergency care. A high-level team of medical officials is to visit Canada to study the model and infrastructural facilities in the Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre. "Never before, the Telangana region had witnessed such a monumental development.

The Telangana Diagnostic Centres that came up in 19 district headquarters were game changers in the healthcare sector especially for the poor. The CM is committed to bring in a revolutionary change in the health sector," according to Errabelli Dayakar Rao, the Minister for Panchayat Raj. Meanwhile, the CM is also to inaugurate the Integrated Warangal Urban Collectorate Complex during his visit on June 21.