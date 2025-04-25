Live
It’s time to expose Congress: Kavitha
Warangal: Separate Telangana didn’t happen just like that, MLC K Kavitha said, detailing the hardships the TRS (now BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao faced. Speaking to media persons in Elkathurthy on Thursday, she said that the Telangana Movement was a tightrope walk for KCR, who sustained the agitation for 14 long years without violence.
“KCR faced numerous problems with the then-ruling party, Congress conspiring to dilute the agitation. Despite that, KCR succeeded in carrying out the agitation until the ultimate goal was achieved,” Kavitha said. The BRS Silver Jubilee celebration is to educate the young about the achievement of separate statehood and the benefits being enjoyed by them, she added. “Warangal has always remained the epicentre of the Telangana Movement. Several national leaders and prominent personalities graced the public meetings organised by the TRS in the run-up to separate statehood. The Silver Jubilee public meeting at Elkathurthy would also draw the same kind of response from the people,” Kavitha said.
Reeling out the welfare schemes introduced by KCR for the poor and farmers, she accused the Congress of failing to fulfill its election promises. And it’s time to expose the failures of the ruling party, she added. Referring to the welfare schemes initiated by KCR for women, Kavitha appealed to them to attend the public meeting in large numbers. Separate amenities for the women have been ensured, she added.
Former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Gyadari Balamallu, MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and T Ravinder Rao, R S Praveen Kumar, former MP Maloth Kavitha, former MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, V Sathish Kumar, Banoth Chandravathi and Lalitha Yadav were among others present.
Earlier, Kavitha, accompanied by former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple for the massive success of the Silver Jubilee public meeting.