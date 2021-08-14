Kajal Aggarwal inaugurates Kasam Wedding Mall

Warangal: Kasam is a brand name and is well known for quality, actress Kajal Aggarwal said, inaugurating Kasam Pullaiah Wedding Mall here on Friday. Stating that she had inaugurated Kasams' malls in Hyderabad, Kajal said that she was happy to be in Warangal along with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.



She heaped praise on Kasam Groups chairman Om Namashivaya for his efforts in spreading his business all over the State and providing clothes at affordable prices. Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar who inaugurated the children's section block said that it was heartening to see the growth of Kasam Group which started as a small unit years ago.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Thatikonda Rajaiah, Challa Dharma Reddy and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy were among others present. A large crowd was seen outside the mall to have a glimpse of Kajal.