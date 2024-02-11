Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach

Karimnagar : As the parliamentary elections draw near, the political atmosphere has heated up in Karimnagar. In this regard, the BJP and BRS parties have started campaigning in Karimnagar Parliament segment immediately after the Assembly elections.

This includes Boinapalli Vinod Kumar from BRS and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from BJP who have entered the campaign and completed two rounds in their constituencies. However, in response to the criticism of Vinod Kumar that Bandi has not brought funds from the Centre, the BJP has started a fresh campaign about the Central funds in the villages.

This includes the BJP’s poster campaign that aims to inform the public about the funds released by the Centre for development works in Karimnagar Parliament constituency. In addition, Karimnagar MP Bandi launched his six-day long Prajahitha Yatra across Karimnagar parliamentary on Saturday to create a momentum. A programme of door-to-door distribution of Ayodhya Ram Mandir portraits has also been started.

Meanwhile, BRS’ Vinod Kumar is also touring extensively. While Kumar is criticising Bandi, the latter is preparing to give a firm answer to his critics through his yatra. Already in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies, the BJP ranks are engaged in the work of incorporating village wise details in the form of wall writing.

It may be mentioned that Bandi says that more than Rs 12,000 crore have been spent by the Centre for the development of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. Moreover, Rs 5,21,747 crore funds have been brought for the construction and expansion of roads. Bandi has also claimed that Rs 4,877 crore have been used for the expansion of national highways and Rs 120 crore for the construction of roads in villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

“So far, there is no record of any leader who has served as an MP in this constituency bringing funds to this level in one term. This is a record in the history of Karimnagar Parliament Constituency,” Bandi Sanjay said.