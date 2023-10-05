Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Karimnagar : Under CM KCR’s democratic rule, villages and thandas have been witnessing rapid development, said Minister of Tribal Affairs Satyavathi Rathod.

She participated in the foundation stone laying ceremonies of various development works in Husnabad constituency along with MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar. She inaugurated Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukula (Girls) School and College in Husnabad town on Wednesday.

She also inaugurated the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukula School (Boys) College built at a cost of 4.20 crore in Gadda village of Husnabad mandal and laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at a cost of 5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said that welfare of tribals is the government’s mission. Besides making 3,146 thandas into Gram Panchayats, CM KCR has the honour of constructing roads for tribal habitations with a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

BJP government is a government of words while BRS government is of deeds. BJP leaders are damaging the self-esteem of tribals. It should be remembered that Revanth Reddy who says that he will give Rs 4000 pension in Telangana, but only Rs 700 pension is given in Congress-ruled States.

After the formation of the State, all the problems were solved under the leadership of CM KCR. CM KCR proved that problems can be solved if there is a will to do good to the people. According to his promise, CM KCR increased the tribal reservation by 10 percent and provided employment opportunities to the tribals. Everyone should work hard to strengthen the BRS party in the coming elections and once again continue the rule of KCR government in the state, Rathod said.

MLA Satish Kumar said that with the blessings of CM KCR, he is developing the constituency in all fields with the cooperation of Minister KTR and Harish Rao and asked the people to bless for the third time in the ensuing election. He thanked Satyavati Rathod for granting funds to thandas through the Tribal Development Corporation.