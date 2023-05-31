Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes sarees to women resource persons, VOs

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the role of resource persons is crucial in the success of every programme undertaken by the government.

The Minister distributed sarees at his own expense to women resource persons and VOs at the Collectorate Auditorium here on Tuesday. The Minister said that as per the promise he made on Women’s Day, sarees were distributed to 221 women, including 169 resource persons and 52 VOs.

He said that every day is women’s day. It is said that where women are respected, there gods dwell. Before the advent of Telangana state, the honorarium for resource persons was Rs 200 only but after the creation of Telangana state, it was increased to Rs 4,000.

Interest-free loans are being given to women. Telangana government has increased the respect of resource persons. In united AP, there were potholed roads, people stood with buckets at the water tanks for drinking water. After the Telangana state was achieved, KCR put a check on all these difficulties during the self-rule and built beautiful roads in the city by spending crores of rupees. The problem of drinking water has been solved by daily supply in Karimnagar like nowhere else in the state.

The minister said that one should check how Karimnagar was in united AP, how was Karimnagar during the 8 years of self-rule. For the future of Telangana children KCR government should come again.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani Hari Shankar, MPP T. Lakshmaiah, Kothapelli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, ZPTC Pittala Karuna, corporators, councilors, public representatives and others participated in this programme.