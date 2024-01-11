Karimnagar: Kaleshwaram probe has shocked BRS says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that vigilance investigation into the Kaleswaram project has left BRS party leaders in shock

Speaking to the media after a morning walk in Karimnagar, he said the project built with one lakh crores not able to serve for even nine months. BRS leaders should welcome the inquiry on Kaleshwaram and provide records accordingly.

He said that government will investigate the irregularities of the project by the sitting judge and the government has already written a letter for a judicial inquiry. BJP leaders and Union Minister Kishan Reddy are trying to save the BRS party and Kishan Reddy is KCR benami.

Prabhakar said that the BJP is acting in a way to protect BRS. It should be noted that Congress showing sincerity by ordering an inquiry within a month of coming to power.

He clarified that action will also be taken against the land irregularities in the State. Commenting that he is aware of the irregularities that have taken place in the joint Karimnagar district, illegal sand business has also taken place with the support of police. He advised the victims to file a complaint with the authorities while assuring that he will take initiative to get justice for the victims.

With reference to Genco engineer Sarita’s issue, Prabhakar challenged former MP Vinod Kumar to file a police complaint if he has nothing to do with Sarita’s job. He commented that the facts will come to light in the police investigation.

Other than Genco, all those who have been illegally employed in government departments should immediately quit their jobs, Prabhakar suggested.