Karimnagar: Share of BCs should be clarified in Women’s Bill

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Association Joint District president Ennam Prakash has asked the Central government to clearly include the share of BCs in the Bill for special representation for women in Legislative Assemblies.

Prakash said in a meeting of key workers chaired by district executive president Rachamalla Raju at the BC Sangham building in Karimnagar on Wednesday that special representation should be given to women in Legislative Assemblies.

There was a demand since 1987 when Rajiv Gandhi set up a committee under the chairmanship of Margaret Alva to have a special quota for women at all stages and PV Narasimha Rao made constitutional amendment to give quota to women in local bodies, he said.

Prakash alleged that if this bill is implemented as a reservation for women, then women land lords will come on to the screen instead of male land lords. If the bill is passed without reservation for BC women, then the dominance of the upper castes will increase. This is against the spirit of democracy.

He demanded sub quota for BC, SC, ST women. In fact, Telangana’s first legislative assembly passed a resolution on June 14, 2014 for BC reservation along with women’s reservation in the legislature.

He said that there is no chance of social justice unless there is a women’s bill with the share of BCs. District President Nagula Kanakaiah Goud, General Secretary Doggali Sridhar, Women’s Association State Vice President Varala Jyoti, District President Gangipelli Aruna, Student Union Joint District President Naroju Rakesh Chari and others were present.