KCR failed to protect State lands, flays BJP leader Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao

Kamalapur (Warangal Urban): The TRS Government which ignored the plight of poor has now suddenly started to issuing ration cards in Huzurabad Assembly constituency which soon goes to by-election, senior BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao said.

Addressing a meeting here on Sunday, he criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his failure to protect the government lands. "Stating that government lands are being encroached upon by the private persons, the CM wants to sell them which indicates his inefficiency," Raghunandan said.

He said that BJP workers are with former Minister Eatala Rajender and work for his victory in the ensuing by-poll to Huzurabad constituency. Referring to the Congress, Raghunandan said that the existence of that party itself is in shambles.

"Both the TRS and the Congress are in search of a suitable candidate to face BJP's Eatala Rajender," Raghunandan said. Former Minister Eatala Rajender in his address to the people said that people in Huzurabad are enlightened and aware of TRS chief KCR's guile.

"The TRS leadership deployed five ministers and 10 MLAs to look after the by-poll of Huzurabad. They are all targeting me and speaking about development in Huzurabad. First of all, these TRS leaders need to show what they have done to people in their constituencies," Rajender said.

KCR made T Harish Rao a Minister only after I said I am one of the owners of TRS party, Rajender added. Stating that history will repeat, Rajender said that Harish will also meet the same fate in the hands of KCR. He expressed confidence that BJP will win not only the by-poll but also the 2023 Assembly elections, adding that his pada yatra will begin from Gopalpur and it will continue for about three weeks.

BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao, former minister Vijaya Rama Rao, senior leaders Bangaru Sruthi and V Muralidhar Goud were among others present.