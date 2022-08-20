KCR-led TS movement was on line of freedom struggle: Errabelli

Warangal: The 15-day Diamond Jubilee Independence celebrations organised by the State Government was an opportunity for the people to remember those great people who laid down their lives for the country, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Unveils the Ashoka Stupa built at a cost of Rs 10.20 lakh on the premises of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administrative office on Saturday, the Minister said that KCR had achieved separate Telangana by taking a cue from the Indian Independence struggle. "Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and others believed in non-violence during the freedom struggle. KCR also led the Telangana Movement in a peaceful manner," Errabelli said.

Telangana is number one State in the country, he said, referring to the highest working days in the MGNREGS. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), the brainchild of KCR, has become a role model in the country, he said. Errabelli said that the Central Government has been giving awards to Telangana but when it comes to the matter of funding it backs off. Thanks to Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes that made a lot of difference as far as development is concerned, he said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated rangoli. He also tried his hand at rangoli for some time. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem and municipal commissioner P Pravinya were among others present.