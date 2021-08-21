KCR pushing State into debt trap: G Kishan Reddy

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is afraid of his own shadow, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said. Taking part in a huge rally – Jana Ashirvada Yatra – in Hanumakonda on Friday, Reddy alleged that KCR let the State entangle itself in the debt trap in the name of irrigation projects.

Stating that KCR robbed thousands of crores of rupees through irrigation projects, besides wasting taxpayers' money, Kishan Reddy said the State is not even in a position to give salaries to its employees. "Such is the state of governance provided by the TRS," he said.

"KCR is power hungry and can stoop to any level for it. It was evident in his every decision. KCR wants to win the Huzurabad by-election by hook or by crook. Despite the TRS Government's conspiracy, BJP's Eatala Rajender will win the bypoll," Kishan Reddy said. Later, speaking at a roadshow in Kamalapur, which falls under the poll-bound Huzurabad constituency, along with former minister Eatala Rajender, the Union Minister said that he along with Eatala Rajender had worked for statehood for Telangana. "Demanding 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment), people fought for separate Telangan a, but betraying the aspirations of the people KCR continued his family rule. Time has come for the people to fight for their self-respect," he added.

"We need to protect the culture and heritage of the region transmitted from the Kakatiya dynasty," he said, referring to the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in getting UNESCO's World Heritage Sites tag to Ramappa Temple. He emphasised the need for reviving the Mamnoor airport in Warangal.

He said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited soon. Referring to the corona virus, the minister said that the Centre was doing everything that it can do for the containment of the pandemic.

"What may be the expenditure, the Centre will ensure Covid-19 vaccine to all the citizens in the country. India is producing two of the four vaccine types available in the world market," he said.



Eatala Rajender said that KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme only to defeat him. He predicted more such schemes if the TRS MLAs resigned from that party. He said that BJP will form the government in Telangana in 2023.

The BJP-led Central Government has 27 BC ministers and is committed for the welfare of the distressed sections, Kishan Reddy said.