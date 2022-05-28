KCR will become PM, predicts Malla Reddy

Warangal: None of the Indian States could beat Telangana on the development front, Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy said.

Speaking at the Karmika Chaitanya Sadassu in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that both BJP and the Congress are hatching conspiracies to thwart the development in Telangana. Reddy said he would quit from politics if the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress adopt the welfare and developmental programmes implemented in Telangana.

He sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about what his government had done for Telangana. "While those who cheated the banks are enjoying overseas life, the Modi government is making the common man pay for them," Reddy said.

He predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will become the prime minister. "KCR is all set to play a major role in the national politics after worshipping Goddess Bhadrakali in Warangal on coming Vijaya Dashami," Malla Reddy said. He said that there is nothing much to talk about the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as his role in Telangana politics is minimal. Reddy greeted Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao for receiving several awards to his ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that all the problems faced by the workers will be resolved soon. He accused the Centre of harassing workers. "Warangal would have witnessed more development if the Centre had established a Railway coach factory in Kazipet. Both the BJP and the Congress betrayed Warangal by not giving the coach factory to Kazipet," Errabelli said.

He found fault with the Centre for its move to privatise several public sector units (PSUs). "Scheduled castes and tribes are unlikely to get jobs due to the privatisation of PSUs. On the other hand, the Centre had also tried to destroy the agriculture sector by bringing in three contentious farm laws. However, it repealed the farm laws after backlash from the farmers across the country," Errabelli said

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar termed the BJP government as anti-working class. This is the time for the distressed sections to unite and extend their support to the TRS which has been working for the welfare of the working class. "History suggests that the Indian working class has always been a participant in the anti-imperialist struggle," Vinay said. Earlier, Malla Reddy offered prayers at Bhadrakali temple along with Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar.