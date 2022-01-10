KCR will bite dust, vows BJP

Warangal: KCR is continuing the legacy of Nizam and Aurangzeb, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a meeting here on Sunday. "Assam is a small State and has fewer GDP compared to Telangana, however, we are doing better than that of KCR's governance," he said.

He said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the nation, KCR has been trying to promote his family rule. Sarma said that the TRS Government is banking on the support of police as people had already turned their back on it. Referring to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's protest against the GO 317, he accused KCR of trying to throttle the voice of Opposition with the help of police and foisting false cases.

Pointing to Eatala Rajender's win in Huzurabad by-poll, he said that people had already reflected their anger against the TRS Government. "Assam government is working hard to provide one lakh jobs but the situation in Telangana is different. KCR who promised to provide two lakh jobs forgot it conveniently," Sarma said. He criticised KCR for not following the nativity in the allocation of employees, he added.

He said that people will forget AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with Nizam's name forever in the same manner as Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir. Bandi Sanjay said that KCR cannot stop BJP workers by threatening them or foisting false cases against them. "Eight employees have died since the allocation of employees on the basis of seniority. Instead of addressing the problems faced by the employees, KCR was playing vindictive politics against those who were opposing the GO 317," Sanjay said. The GO 317 will be scrapped after the BJP assumes power in Telangana in 2023. It's surprising to see KCR who always belittles CPM and CPI hobnobbing with them, he said.

OBC Morcha national president K Laxman criticised the TRS Government for dousing the hopes of employees by forcibly implementing the GO 317. He demanded KCR to take up the recruitment of vacant posts in the State.

Eatala Rajender predicted that the TRS Government is on the brink of collapse. It may not be lost till 2023, he said, predicting midterm polls. The TRS will face the same situation as in the Huzurabad by-poll. KCR has plans to win elections by pouring money bags and misusing police but it's not all that easy in the next elections, he said.

Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, Bangaru Sruthi, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, M Dharma Rao, Bodige Shobha, Kondeti Sridhar, Vannala Sriramulu, G Premender Reddy and A Rakesh Reddy were among others present.