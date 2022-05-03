KTR to launch Kitex unit on Saturday

Warangal: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Warangal on May 7. During his short stay, KTR will lay the foundation stone for the Ernakulam-based Kitex Group's unit at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Sangem mandal, and inaugurate the Ganesh Textile Industry at the same venue.

It may be mentioned here that Kitex, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, has proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crore at the KMTP. The project, which is touted as Kerala's loss and Telangana's gain, is likely to generate nearly 4,000 jobs in the industry-starved Warangal. Sabu M Jacob, the managing director of the Kitex Group, had been to KMTP before striking a deal with the State Government.

KTR is also slated to interact with the IT professionals at a private function hall in Hanumakonda. He will discuss at length with the software engineers about the prospects of the IT industry, expansion and employment opportunities. He is likely to visit the Softpath System Group branch at the Chaitanya deemed to be University in Kishanpura. Before returning to Hyderabad, he will also have a meeting with the people's representatives to review the progress of the developmental activities in Warangal.

This is KTR's second visit to Warangal in less than three weeks. It may be recalled here that KTR had participated in several development programmes besides addressing a public meeting in Hanumakonda on April 20.

In view of KTR's visit, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao held a meeting with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Aroori Ramesh and Challa Dharma Reddy, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors B Gopi and Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya and discussed about the arrangements.