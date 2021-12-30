Warangal: Left in lurch by govt, farmers fall prey to millers' exploitation

Warangal: After that entire hullabaloo between the Centre and the State over paddy procurement, the former may have agreed to procure 6 lakh MT more in addition to the 40 lakh MT, but it wasn't going to change the fate of the farmers in the ensuing Rabi season.

With the hapless farmers still going for the paddy cultivation notwithstanding the government's big 'no' to it, the millers who formed cartels are roaming all over the erstwhile Warangal district to reap the harvest produced in the rabi (yasangi) at a throw away price by forging a deal with the farmers.

The game plan is perfectly clear to rob the farmers. Although they were aware that the government wasn't going to purchase the paddy in the Rabi, a majority of farmers are left with no option but to repeat the cultivation of paddy. The farmers say that their land is not conducive to other crops at this stage.

The millers are reaching out to the paddy farmers to make hay from the situation. They are offering the farmers anywhere between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per quintal.

It may be mentioned here that this year the Centre guaranteed a minimum support price (MSP) for the A Grade paddy is Rs 1,960 and B Grade paddy Rs 1,940.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bathini Kumara Swamy, who had already entered a deal with a miller to sell his produce at Rs 1,350 per quintal, said, "No farmer likes to sit idle or wants a crop holiday. Following the government's decision not to buy paddy, we have our backs against the wall. I believe something is better than nothing." Kumara Swamy, who hails from Thammadapalle village under Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district, took up paddy cultivation in two-and-a-half-acre of the four acres he has.

Another farmer – Kusumba Babu Rao of Reballe village under Duggondi mandal – appeared a bit stubborn. Rao who also went for paddy in his 2 acres refused to cow-down to the millers' offer. "Although the millers were calling the shots, the government which claims itself as a pro-farmer was in fact doing nothing to bail out the cultivators," Rao said.

Meanwhile, some farmers who cultivate RNR (sannalu) varieties were in search of prospective buyers in the towns and cities. They are trying to rope in customers who buy in bulk by offering a competitive price of anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3, 500 per quintal.