Low price: Chilli farmers go on rampage

Warangal: Chilli farmers who fancied a remunerative price to their produce (Teja variety) after the jenda paata (minimum bid to follow) at Enumamula Agricultural Market Yard set a price of Rs 17,200 a quintal on Monday morning found their hopes dashed later in the day with the trading cartels offering them below Rs 14,000 per quintal.

The lopsided difference in the price led farmers to go on a rampage damaging the furniture at the market yard. Later, they staged a dharna in front of the main gate, demanding the intervention of the authorities to stop the highhandedness of the market forces. The frustrated farmers accused the market yard authorities of having hand in glove with the traders. According to sources, only a few farmers were fortunate enough to get the jenda paata price, and thereafter, the traders reduced the price, citing low quality. Transactions at the market yard came to a grinding halt due to the protests.

Meanwhile, the market yard committee released a note stating that no transactions will be done on January 25. However, Monday's chilli arrivals will be weighed and transacted on Tuesday (January 25). January 26 will be a holiday on account of Republic Day.

"It was indeed a difficult season for the farmers. Earlier, the paddy farmers took a jolt with the State government advising them to go for other crops. A week ago, chilli farmers suffered a huge loss due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms," All India Kisan Federation (AIKF) State joint secretary Peddarapu Ramesh told The Hans India.