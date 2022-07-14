Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao pats municipal officials for tackling flood

Warangal/Jangaon: The Warangal and Hanumakonda district administrations have worked efficiently in tackling the flood situation, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

In a review meeting in Hanumakonda on Thursday, the minister said that they have ensured the safety of people despite heavy rains for the last six days. Errabelli stressed the need for preparing fool-proof measures to avoid any rain-related problem. He directed the Greater Warangal administration to focus on merged villages of the Corporation. He sought the necessity of allocating more funds for the merged villages' development.

He commended the efforts of people's representatives of erstwhile Warangal district in coordinating with their respective district administrations to ensure the safety of people. Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender referred to the importance of constructing culverts at Girmajipet and Charbouli areas in Warangal city.

Elsewhere in Jangaon, the minister who reviewed the flood situation directed the officials to shift the people living in low lying areas to safer locations. "With rains around, there was a possibility of the spread of seasonal diseases. Authorities need to focus on containing the contagious diseases as well. Jangaon district collector Ch Siva Lingaiah, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy were among others present.

The minister inspected Samudrala village under Station Ghanpur mandal along with MLA Rajaiah.