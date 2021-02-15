MLA keeps promise, donates tricycle to farmer

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar kept his promise given to a disabled farmer and on Sunday handed over battery operated tricycle to him. Baddenapally Anjaiah (60), resident of Gumlapur village of Choppadandi mandal, 30 years ago lost his two legs in a road accident. Without losing hope, Anjaiah started new life without legs and has been supporting his family by doing agriculture. MLA Ravi Shankar was surprised after he came to know about Anjaiah and met the farmer at his village four days ago. He promised the farmer of providing him all help on behalf of the TRS government.

As per his promise, the MLA handed over battery operated tricycle to farmer Anjaiah at his house on Sunday. Anjaiah and his family members thanked MLA Ravi Shankar for his generosity.